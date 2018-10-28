University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – October 30 2018

UAE—We are happy to announce yet another webinar (online event) for the PGCEi delivered by the University of Nottingham on the 30th of October, 2018.

Stafford Globalannounced immediate availability for the‘Webinars’, enabling attendees and potential students toimmediately acquire first hand the information that is pertinent to them for enrolment onto the PGCEi.

“The webinars are a useful resource for people to ask personal questions as it retains anonymity as well as allows proactive discussions on difficult subjects,” saidTimothy Campbell, Managing DirectoratStafford Global.

Positive Customer Impact

Many potential students have benefitted widely from attending these‘Webinars’. Candidates can attend them through their phones or laptops and all that is required from them, is a reliable internet connection and a headset to ensure that all the information is legibly audible.

‘Webinars’Availability

‘Webinars’are detailed discussions about the PGCEi programme and are student driven. Stafford Global’s commitment to deliver the latest programme updates in one convenient platform is the reason for scheduling‘Webinars’are available for all those who are interested in pursuing a distance learning or online program, click on the link below to register:

https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-nottingham-pgcei-middle-east-webinar.