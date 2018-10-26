Global Flotation Reagents Market, By Type, By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Flotation Reagents Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Flotation Reagents Market size is predicted to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period. The market for flotation reagents is growing due to the rising utilization of flotation reagents in explosives and drilling, water and wastewater treatment applications and its expanding utilization in the mining business. On the basis of type, the market for flotation reagents is categorized into frothers, collectors, flocculants, dispersants and others (grinding aids, solvent extractors, activators, and promoters). Among the types, the flocculants category is projected to witness the fastest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the flotation reagent industry is categorized into water and waste water treatment, explosives and drilling, mineral processing and others (leaching and abrasive blasting).

Owing to the rising demand for freshwater, strict environmental norms and increasing awareness about pollution, the water and waste water treatment category is projected to hold the largest market during the forecast period. Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the North American region was the largest market for flotation reagents in 2017 and it is projected to remain as the largest market during the forecast period as well. The North American flotation reagents market is growing due to the stringent government norms related to wastewater treatment and mining.

Some of the leading players in the Global Flotation Reagents Market are Cytec Solvay Group, BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Snf Floerger, AkzoNobel N.V., Orica Limited and Evonik Industries.

