Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp Supports iOS 12, New Google Drive Backups

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.50 is an incremental update, adding support for iOS 12 devices and introducing the ability to obtain and decrypt new style WhatsApp backups (post November 2018) stored in the user’s Google Account. In addition, the new release improves the downloading of stand-alone WhatsApp backups from iCloud Drive. For cloud acquisition from Google Drive, access to the user’s Google Account and their verified phone number (SIM card) is required to obtain the encryption key and decrypt the backup. Local and cloud iOS 12 backups are supported; however, iCloud backups can be only downloaded from accounts without Two-Factor Authentication if the device is running iOS 11.2 or newer.

The new release supports the new type of Google Drive backups coming into effect since November 2018. Starting November 12, 2018, WhatsApp backups in Google Drive will no longer count towards the user’s Google Drive storage quota. At the same time, new style backups lose weight significantly compared to the previous format. Please note that WhatsApp backups in Google Drive that haven not been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from Google Drive.

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.50 is imposing new system requirements, dropping support for Windows XP and older versions of macOS. The new minimum operating system requirements are macOS 10.11 for Mac computers and Windows 7 SP1 / Windows Server 2008 R2 for Windows PCs.

Get more information on Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp and download free trial version at https://www.elcomsoft.com/exwa.html