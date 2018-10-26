Asia Pacific Brown Rice Market 2018 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2023

The Asia Pacific Brown Rice Market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of XX%, to reach USD XX million by 2023. Rice is one of the chief staple food, consumed across the world by more than half of the total world’s populace. Rice is produced and milled globally, yet the majority percentage of total rice produced is consumed in regions where it is produced.

Most of the rice produced and consumed in Asia and Central-Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Thailand accounts for approximately 90% of world rice production. Due to high export of rice to other countries, the current share in global rice consumption of these countries is slightly lesser than the total production.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific Brown Rice Market is mainly driven by the growing health consciousness and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and the strategic collaborations between companies coupled with the increasing investment of vendors to maintain a steady supply of rice. The introduction of new products and flavours has also contributed to the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific Brown Rice market is segmented on the basis of length, type, and by region. On the basis of length, the market is segmented into long, medium, and short length brown rice. On the basis of type, the market is categorised into sweet brown rice and brown basmati rice.

The Asia-Pacific region is geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Asia-Pacific owns the majority stake in the global market share owing to being the largest producer and consumer of rice in the world and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing consumption coupled with the rapid growth in distribution channels are anticipated to lead the growth of the market in this region.

The major players operating in the Global Brown Rice industry include T.K. Ricemill and Ash, Asia Golden Rice Co Ltd., Daawat, Shiva Shellac And Chemicals, Amira Nature Foods Ltd., Chandrika Group of Mills, Riviana Foods Inc., Ebro Foods., Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and SunFoods, LLC.