Small Businesses Can Now Turn to AllOffice.Space for El Paso Office Needs

Small businesses and entrepreneurs looking for office space in El Paso can connect with AllOffice.Space to find exactly what is needed.

El Paso, TX, USA — Many small businesses and startups often have a hard time finding the small space they need to launch their company. AllOffice.Space connects property owners and those looking for small spaces. The new real estate office in El Paso is the latest addition to a growing number of locations around North America. This newest location is located in the Wells Fargo Plaza, 221 N. Kansas Street.

“We looked at El Paso and saw the area is growing. We especially saw how this border town is welcoming new businesses to the community. The combination means new business owners are headed there,” said Chris Allen, Director of Sales & Marketing for AllOffice.Space. “It’s just a natural fit for us.”

Starting a small business from the ground up has enough headaches, he said. Finding a place to conduct business should not be one of those problems. However, many startups find real estate companies and landlords are simply not willing to take a step out on faith and lease to an untried business concern.

AllOffice.Space connects small office space to the people who need it. Mr. Allen said this can be a freelancer, a small business that has just started, but needs more room or someone with a business idea who needs a place to work away from the house.

“A lot of businesses started at someone’s house. Apple started in a garage. But even Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak needed a true business address,” Mr. Allen said. “AllOffice.Space does not want anyone to have to work out of a garage forever. We believe small businesses deserve a professional address. That address can be enough to change a maybe into a yes when trying to line up business deals.”

Many of the spaces AllOffice.Space (http://www.alloffice.space) lines up are already furnished. Some allow a new business to bring in what is needed. The whole idea is to match an entrepreneur to exactly what he needs to be a success.

“We know business does not move on a 9-5 schedule. That’s why our offices are open 24/7/366. We put Feb. 29 in there for Leap Year,” Mr. Allen chuckled. “When you are ready, we are ready.”

For more information visit http://www.AllOffice.Space/el-paso or call 1.866.481.2327. Someone is always ready to help.