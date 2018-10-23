Optical Sorter Market 2018-2023 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Overview:

The cutting-edge technology associated with optical sorter has cameras or laser beams at its core that incorporates automation to sort solid products. Feed system, optical system, image processing unit, and separation system unit form the basic structure of an Optical Sorter Market that then identifies materials to be sorted. The product has gained wide-spread acceptance owing to its ability to differentiate products ranging from wood, plastic, glass to food. The food industry is generating considerable demand for optical sorters as the incorporation of automation in the sector has become essential to increase production capacity by reducing delivery and process time considerably. The global optical sorter market is expecting a staggering 10% CAGR, riding on which it can scale valuation of USD 2 billion during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an article that holistically analyzes prospects of the said domain. Furthermore, governments are becoming increasingly concerned regarding food safety, and the snowballing labor costs are pushing the food sector more towards the adoption of optical sorters.

However, the installation cost of the machine is quite high which can act as a detriment to the market. Along with it, operation and maintenance costs can also go up which can increase the cost of the final product. This factor can act as a market hindrance during the review period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global optical sorter market are Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), BINDER GmbH (Austria), SATAKE Group (U.S.), Allgaier Werke Group (Germany), TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway), GREEFA (Netherlands), NEWTEC (Denmark), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Cimbria Heid GmbH (Denmark), National Recovery Technologies (U.S.), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), CP Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), STEINERT Global (Germany), Raytec Vision S.p.A. (Italy), and others.

Segmentation:

The global optical sorter market can be segmented by type, platform, and application.

Type-wise segmentation of the market includes cameras, lasers, and combined sorters, near-infrared sorting system, hyperspectral cameras, and others.

Platform-based segmentation comprises belt, freefall, lane, hybrid, and others.

Based on application, the market consists food, mining, recycling, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Charting the course of optical sorter market reveals regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is steering the market with a huge share of the global market. The region tends to adopt latest technologies and integrate them into the workforce for maximum output which has considerably boosted the market. Its implementation in the food industry has helped the regional market to profit more than ever.

Europe is following the lead by adopting the technology in several industries to increase production. The APAC is also showing signs of market prosperity as leading economies such as India, China, and Japan have increased their intake of optical sorters owing to which the region can expect growth with the highest CAGR.

Market Dashboard:

The competitive market is witnessing several mergers and acquisitions among which Duravant LLC’s steps to acquire Key Technology, Inc. can be considered exemplary. Pellenc ST and Sesotec GmbH have entered into a partnership to enrich their product portfolio considerably and complement each other’s market stance.

Industry Trend:

Buhler, the Swiss technological giant from their Uzwil-based office, has recently announced the launch of SORTEX E and SORTEX F machines using SORTEX BioVision technology to separate hazelnuts with greater efficiency. Apart from BioVision, these machines also incorporate Enhanced inGaAsHD, ColorVision, and PROfile for optimal production.

Pellenc ST’s Mistral+ claims to be more robust, and smarter than its peers in the market. Its easy-to-maintain facility with no down-time can maximize the site performance which can be considered a boon for many industries.

