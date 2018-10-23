Kamdhenu Paints empowers painters through its skill development initiative

Giving a boost to the skilling drive, Kamdhenu Paints, the fastest growing brand of decorative paint segment of India, recently conducted a two day Painter Training Meet at its Chopanki factory to empower painters in the country. In its first leg, around 50 painters were taken to their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Chopanki.

The objective of this training programme was to create awareness regarding the new products launched by the Company and their application on exterior and interior surfaces, enhanced techniques and safety measures to be undertaken.

Commenting on the training module, Mr Saurabh Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Paints said, “Kamdhenu aims at enriching lives and skills of painters who play a key role in the building and construction industry in the country. A workforce of trained painters can not only improve productivity but also reduce rework and defects. Our two day Painter Training Meet imparted the latest painting techniques and product related information to both new and experienced painters from all over the country. More of such training programmes involving direct interaction between Kamdhenu and painters will be organized at our other centers as well to benefit the painters.”

The training imparted by senior officials from Kamdhenu’s Product Team and Technical Team took a measured approach, beginning with pre-technical skills and then leading into in-depth details. 50 painters participated in the specially designed programme in which they learnt a wide range of lessons including use of brush strokes, rollers, spray guns and other tools of application, composition of paints and other coatings, material engineering and chemistry fundamentals covering tinting, bases and solutions, appropriate tools and materials for a specific structure, understanding of color theory and schemes and identification of material applications for floor, wall and ceiling coverings.

“There are many good quality paints available in the market but the painters’ technique determines how good it would look after the final application to the surface. Therefore, it is very important for a painter to be well versed with new products and their painting techniques,” he added.

A written and painting application test was conducted at the end of the training programme and the top three Star performers were awarded at the end of the training.

