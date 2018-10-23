Global Mobile Business Process Management Market to reach a market size of $3.7 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Business Process Management Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $3.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)
The growth is mainly attributed to the growth in mobile technology that has allowed professionals to connect to the company’s internal matrix and access data and resources without being tied to a single location across different industry verticals. Other factors influencing the growth of this market include need for business agility and compliance issues.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-business-process-management-market/
The large enterprise segment contributed the largest share of around 76% in the mobile BPM market during the forecast period. Moreover, as a result of increasing mobile technology trends in enterprises, the small enterprise mobile BPM market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the next five years.
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical– 2015 (in %)
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical– 2015 (in %)
In 2015, Process Improvement type dominated the global Mobile Business Process Management market by solution type with market share of around 28%. Monitoring & optimization on the other hand is expected to register a highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Sales & marketing segment dominated the global Mobile Business Process Management market by function type. The segment generated revenue of $282.2 M in 2015. However, customer relationship management segment on the other hand is expected to register a highest CAGR of during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical – 2022 (in %)
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical – 2022 (in %)
Among all verticals, the BFSI sector contributed the largest share of around 21% in the mobile BPM market, followed by consumer & retails segment. Healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 26.6% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $246.0 million, in 2015. Mexico however, would witness maximum CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Solution – 2022 (in %)
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Solution – 2022 (in %)
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Business Process Management market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Logrhythm, Inc., Alien Vault, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited and Open Text Corporation.
Segmentation
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Solution Type
Process Improvement
Automation
Content and Document Management
Integration
Monitoring and Optimization
Others
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Deployment Type
Cloud Based Mobile Business Process Management
On-Premise
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Function Type
Human Resources
Finance and Procurement
Customer Relationship Management
Sales and Marketing
Research and Development
Others
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Vertical
BFSI
Public Sector
Consumer Goods & Retail
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Others
Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Geography
North America Mobile Business Process Management Market
US. Mobile Business Process Management Market
Canada Mobile Business Process Management Market
Mexico Mobile Business Process Management Market
Rest of North America Mobile Business Process Management Market
Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market
Germany Mobile Business Process Management Market
UK. Mobile Business Process Management Market
France Mobile Business Process Management Market
Russia Mobile Business Process Management Market
Spain Mobile Business Process Management Market
Italy Mobile Business Process Management Market
Rest of Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market
Asia-Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market
China Mobile Business Process Management Market
Japan Mobile Business Process Management Market
India Mobile Business Process Management Market
South Korea Mobile Business Process Management Market
Singapore Mobile Business Process Management Market
Malaysia Mobile Business Process Management Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market
LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market
Brazil Mobile Business Process Management Market
Argentina Mobile Business Process Management Market
UAE Mobile Business Process Management Market
Saudi Arabia Mobile Business Process Management Market
South Africa Mobile Business Process Management Market
Nigeria Mobile Business Process Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
FireEye, Inc.
BAE Systems
HP Enterprise Company
Logrhythm, Inc.
Alien Vault, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Open Text Corporation
Related Reports:
North America Mobile Business Process Management Market
Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market
Asia Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market
LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market