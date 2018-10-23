Global Mobile Business Process Management Market to reach a market size of $3.7 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Business Process Management Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $3.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Billion)

The growth is mainly attributed to the growth in mobile technology that has allowed professionals to connect to the company’s internal matrix and access data and resources without being tied to a single location across different industry verticals. Other factors influencing the growth of this market include need for business agility and compliance issues.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-business-process-management-market/

The large enterprise segment contributed the largest share of around 76% in the mobile BPM market during the forecast period. Moreover, as a result of increasing mobile technology trends in enterprises, the small enterprise mobile BPM market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the next five years.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical– 2015 (in %)

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical– 2015 (in %)

In 2015, Process Improvement type dominated the global Mobile Business Process Management market by solution type with market share of around 28%. Monitoring & optimization on the other hand is expected to register a highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Sales & marketing segment dominated the global Mobile Business Process Management market by function type. The segment generated revenue of $282.2 M in 2015. However, customer relationship management segment on the other hand is expected to register a highest CAGR of during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical – 2022 (in %)

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Vertical – 2022 (in %)

Among all verticals, the BFSI sector contributed the largest share of around 21% in the mobile BPM market, followed by consumer & retails segment. Healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 26.6% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $246.0 million, in 2015. Mexico however, would witness maximum CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Solution – 2022 (in %)

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market Revenue Share by Solution – 2022 (in %)

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Business Process Management market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Logrhythm, Inc., Alien Vault, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Limited and Open Text Corporation.

Segmentation

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Solution Type

Process Improvement

Automation

Content and Document Management

Integration

Monitoring and Optimization

Others

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Deployment Type

Cloud Based Mobile Business Process Management

On-Premise

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Function Type

Human Resources

Finance and Procurement

Customer Relationship Management

Sales and Marketing

Research and Development

Others

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Vertical

BFSI

Public Sector

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Global Mobile Business Process Management Market By Geography

North America Mobile Business Process Management Market

US. Mobile Business Process Management Market

Canada Mobile Business Process Management Market

Mexico Mobile Business Process Management Market

Rest of North America Mobile Business Process Management Market

Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market

Germany Mobile Business Process Management Market

UK. Mobile Business Process Management Market

France Mobile Business Process Management Market

Russia Mobile Business Process Management Market

Spain Mobile Business Process Management Market

Italy Mobile Business Process Management Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market

Asia-Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market

China Mobile Business Process Management Market

Japan Mobile Business Process Management Market

India Mobile Business Process Management Market

South Korea Mobile Business Process Management Market

Singapore Mobile Business Process Management Market

Malaysia Mobile Business Process Management Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market

LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market

Brazil Mobile Business Process Management Market

Argentina Mobile Business Process Management Market

UAE Mobile Business Process Management Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Business Process Management Market

South Africa Mobile Business Process Management Market

Nigeria Mobile Business Process Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

FireEye, Inc.

BAE Systems

HP Enterprise Company

Logrhythm, Inc.

Alien Vault, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Related Reports:

North America Mobile Business Process Management Market

Europe Mobile Business Process Management Market

Asia Pacific Mobile Business Process Management Market

LAMEA Mobile Business Process Management Market