Data Center Cooling Systems Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

In the Report “Data Center Cooling Systems Market: By Cooling Strategy (Free Cooling, Air Containment, Closed Loop); By Data Center (TIER- 1,2,3,4); By Industry (Energy, Healthcare, Cloud Service, Others); By Services (Deployment, Maintenance, Monitoring Software); By Geography – (2018 – 2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven my advances in devices used in communication and businesses, as well as digitization of unstructured data.

America continues to lead with major growth in the Data Center Cooling Systems Market

America is the leading region in Data Center Cooling Systems Market, capturing 44% of the share. The American market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.96% and gain $5.42billion by 2023. The North American market of US and Canada is huge. The region is the largest data center market globally,and now accounts for approximately 10 million square meters of data center. Since the current size of the market is already large and developed in the region,the growth is expected to be relativelyslower than the emerging markets of Asia-Pacificand Europe. Europe is expected to grow at 10.78% CAGR to reach a market revenue of $3.88 billion by 2023.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% and to reach $3.63 billion by the end of 2023.Digital Reality, Equinix, Global Switch, CSF Malaysia are the main companies leading the expansion and investment efforts in the region.

Selected Cooling Type Analysis done in the full Report:

The market share of Free Cooling, Air Containment and Closed Loop Coolingtypes played a key role in serving the market in 2017.The significant share of around 59% was possessed by the Closed loop cooling technique,followed by air containment technique. The free cooling technique will observe a boost in their respectivemarket share as the law enforcing organizations will start rolling out new regulationsfor limiting the power consumption and reduction in carbon use in IT services. The market for closed loop cooling will remain dominant in terms of share in data center cooling solutions market. The market net worth of $4.68 billionin 2017 will rise at a CAGR of 8% to reach $6.80 billion by 2023. The biggest momentum will be seen in free cooling market due to their minimal requirement for external power consumption to cool the data centers. The market for free cooling systems will grow at a CAGR of 19.2% and will progress to $2.47 billion in 2019 from $0.86 billion in 2017.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• The increase in data traffic in the cloud will force thedata center HVAC system market to deliver betterperformance efficiently, and with lower energy consumption. The rate at which digitization is going on globally, with respect to mobile data, informatics and healthcare, more data centers need to be opened or upgraded to meet the requirements for new cool servers with high capacity data storage.

• Investments has been made, in terms of upgrading the existing data centers, for more efficientand health managementtechnologies. This will be further driven by advances in devices used in communication and businesses, as well as digitalization of unstructured data.

• Many companies prefer to upgrade their server cooling system without any additional infrastructure while using cost-reducing cooling methods to handle the heat generated. This is a challenge faced by many companies that operate high-density, high-performance data centers, and requires adoption of innovative energy-saving cooling technologies.

• The growing number of data centers wants to reduce their operational cost associated with suchhigher usage. The market has observed a rise in use of upcoming technologies like higher-efficiency processors and chip based cooling systems, which allow data center operators to cut 35-40% energy related costs without compromising with the server density. Thus, the technologies for server room cooling solutions are set to experience an upsurge in the market.

• The organizations are moving their data centers that can be managed without using mechanical cooling techniques. In recent years, many companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Facebook and Yahoo, have opened their data centers in regions where they can cool their data centers using sea air and power the operations using renewable hydropower and geothermal energy. Such strategically located data centers cut down the operational costs of the companies greatly.

Key players of the Data Center Cooling Systems Market

Emerson and Schneider,Siemens, 3M Corp., Airedale, Emerson, APC and Rittal Corporationare the key manufacturers of different types of cooling systems, HVAC units and other accessories for data centers.Emerson’s major product launcheswere Liebert CRV and heat-resistant power distribution unit racks. 3M Corp., Captherm and Airedale are the companies which include dedicated chilled water systems, multiphase cooling solutions and two-phase immersion cooling technology are some of the other data center cooling technologies.The data center market is continuously evolving to adapt to the changing trends and advancements in technology. Partnerships and acquisitions will play a significant role in the growth of the key players over the nextdecade.

Data Center Cooling Systems Market report is segmented as below

A. Data Center Cooling Systems Market By Cooling Strategies

1. Free Cooling

2. Air Containment

3. Closed Loop Cooling

B. Data Center Cooling Systems Market By End Use Types

1. Data Center Type

I. Tier 1

II. Tier 2

III. Tier 3

IV. Tier 4

C. Data Center Cooling Systems Market By Industry Verticals

1. Telecommunications

2. Oil and Gas/Energy/Utilities

3. Healthcare

4. IT/ITES/Cloud Service Providers

5. Colocation

6. Content & Content Delivery Network

7. Education

8. Banking and Financial Services

9. Government

10. Manufacturing / Mining

11. Others

D. Data Center Cooling Systems Services Market

1. Installation/Deployment Services Market

2. Maintenance Services Market

3. Monitoring Software Market

E. Data Center Cooling Systems Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

F. Data Center Cooling Systems Market Entropy

