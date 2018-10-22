Commercial Boilers Market Research Demand and Competitive Analysis by 2026

Commercial boilers are pressurized systems that burn combustible fuel or use electricity to heat water, which is used to provide heating in commercial buildings. Burners or electric coils that are installed inside the boilers generate heat, which is transferred to the water by heat exchangers.

Commercial Boilers Market: Key Segments

The global commercial boilers market can be segmented based on fuel type, capacity, application, and region. In terms of fuel type, the global commercial boilers market can be classified into fire tube natural gas, oil, and coal. Based on capacity, the global commercial boilers market can be divided into 0.3–2.5 MMBtu/hr, 2.5–10 MMBtu/hr, 50–100 MMBtu/hr, and 100–250 MMBtu/hr. Commercial boilers are fueled by oil or gas to heat water efficiently. In terms of application, the global commercial boilers market can be categorized into offices, warehouse & storage, educational institutions, lodging, and others. Commercial boilers are extensively employed in cold countries for heating water. Increase in need for space heating across residential and commercial establishments and rise in the industrial sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for global commercial boilers market.

Commercial boilers are eco-friendly and help curb environmental pollution. Good amount of heat is generated from commercial boilers, which helps save electricity. Companies are investing in new technologies and various products to further reduce the costs of commercial boilers. Maximum thermal efficiency is obtained with the help of commercial condensing boilers. Government measurers to minimize carbon footprint across commercial establishment have increased expenditure on the upgrade of existing facilities. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for global commercial boilers market.

Commercial Boilers Market: Drivers & Restraints

High production cost of boilers is a major restraint of the global commercial boilers market. Furthermore, maintenance and installation of these boilers is complicated, which needs to be tackled by the users. Large diameters of cylinders are required to install commercial boilers. Heat emitted from the radiators of commercial boilers is too hot to bear.

Commercial Boilers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global commercial boilers market in countries, such as India, China, and Japan in Asia Pacific, is expanding at a significant pace due to concerns about environment pollution and rise in demand for electricity. North America is an emerging for the consumption of commercial boilers due to significant growth in the industrial sector and efforts to reduce emissions in the region. Under the U.S. Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency has set emission standards for different air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter. Countries in Europe, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, promote the usage of commercial boilers owing to industrial advancements and rise in effort to curb emission of harmful gases and environmental pollutants. Furthermore, demand for commercial boilers is increasing considerably in countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, in Latin America. Rise in demand for energy and surge in investment across the commercial sector are anticipated to propel the global commercial boilers market. Emerging countries across Middle East & Africa such as South Africa, GCC, and Egypt have introduced various schemes for the upgrade and installation of existing boilers. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global commercial boilers market.

