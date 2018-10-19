Global Poultry Diagnostics Market: Poultry Disease Outbreak is the Prime Factor for Significant Industry Growth

The global Poultry Diagnostics market is expected to grow at growth rate of 8.3% to reach USD 740.2 million by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 138 pages.

Poultry diagnostics demand a knowledge of a disease process and also the understanding of the poultry production system. Poultry disease outbreak is the prime factor responsible for significant growth of the poultry diagnostics market. Over the past few years, the industry’s performance was highly volatile. The industry has experienced strong growth in 2017 owing to the disease outbreak. For instance, in July 2017, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) reported the outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 strains in Vietnam.

Other factors such as rising number of companies, advancement in technologies, and increasing demand for poultry diagnosis support the industry growth significantly. On the flip side, the requirement of high capital investment coupled with decreasing number of poultry farmers hampers the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, lack of awareness regarding animal health and unavailability of an advanced instrument for diagnosis purpose in developing regions is anticipated to restrain the industry further.

Key Takeaway:

• In terms of technology, ELISA tests have captured over 50% value share of the worldwide poultry diagnostics market in 2017 owing to its accurate, cost-efficient and higher sensitivity & specificity analysis which can be useful in case of a disease outbreak

• Of the different disease types, Avian Influenza accounted for the highest share and has continued to show robust growth over the forecast period. Whereas, Avian Encephalomyelitis is considered to be the fastest growing segment.

• Service providers-wise, private sectors such as independent diagnostic consultants and poultry consultants captured the largest share in terms of value.

• North America accounted for the highest share due to the presence of multinational players, advanced infrastructure, and extensive distribution networks. As per the National Agricultural Statistics Service of United States Department of Agriculture, around 233,770 poultry farms in the U.S. in 2012.

• Companies namely BioChek, Qiagen, IDEXX, Thermo Fischer, and Zoetis are actively present in this market. Key players are involved in developing effective diagnostic solutions by increasing research and development activities.

• Companies are obtaining quality accreditation from International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and AAVLD laboratory to gain customer satisfaction

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows: Market, by technology: Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay and Polymerase Chain Reaction; Market, by disease types: Newcastle Disease, Avian Salmonellosis, Infectious Bronchitis, Avian Influenza, Avian Pasteurellosis, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Infectious Bursal Disease and Avian Encephalomyelitis; Market, by service sector: Public and Private;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World; Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, and China; . Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

Qiagen

BioChek

IDEXX Laboratories

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Zoetis, Inc.

