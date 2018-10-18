RAS Luxury Oils Launches Diwali-Gift Hampers

New Delhi, 17 October 2018: “Farm to bottle’ luxury beauty and wellness brand RAS Luxury Oils has launched a range of Diwali-gift hampers made with best quality products using only 100% natural and organic, plant-based ingredients, chemical/preservatives free, fresh essential oils (manufactured at their own farms or fairly sourced directly from farmers) for better effectiveness.

The hampers have different gift boxes which include the Wellness Essentials, Love Your Body, Discovery, The Glow Getter(face), The Complete Skincare Gift Boxes which cater to taking care of all skin types.

Miss Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO, RAS Luxury Oils said, “With the festive season beginning from this month, we feel that our organic & handcrafted gift hampers will bring out the natural festive glow and elevate the radiant inner beauty. We believe in falling back to our roots, creating blends that resonate with one ideal – “beauty in simplicity”- simple, natural ingredients in their purest form”.

The Wellness Essentials Gift Box includes Lemongrass Pure Essential Oil to boost self-esteem, fight depression and anxiety. Sweet Orange Pure Essential Oil works as a mood lifter and the sweet citrusy aroma of this oil helps in creating a more relaxed and fresh ambience. Kashmir Lavender Pure Essential Oil helps calm mind, heal wounds and reduce scarring. Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil aids in swift treatment of acne and protecting skin from infections.

Pamper yourself to the fullest using Love Your Body gift set containing only the most effective and gentle products to make your skin look soft and supple. The Serenity Liquid Luxury Body Oil for relaxing body by soothing the muscles for uplifting the spirit for a delightful mood. Argan Pure Plant Oil is an ancient beauty secret that gives skin a lustrous glow and leaves it feeling sublime. Detoxifying, exfoliating and Soothing Lavender & Geranium Salt scrub works wonders and leaves a firmer, younger looking skin.

The Discovery Gift set is curated to give a complete wellness experience from “head to toe”, an integrated beauty program, with best-selling ‘Luminous’ enriching antioxidant rich Face Elixir, refreshing Rose Nectar Face and Body Spritz, Serenity Liquid Luxury a relaxing nourishing body oil and ‘Lemongrass’ Pure Essential Oil to uplift mood and senses.

The Glow Getter (face) Gift set is a pre-set assortment of facial products (ideal for a gift to someone you love!) a day face elixir, Radiance Beauty Boosting Face Elixir, nourishes and enhances the quality of skin from deep within leaving it hydrated. The Revival Rejuvenating Night Face Elixir revives and rejuvenates the dead skin for a cleansed skin and a splendid and unforgettable look.

The Complete Skincare Gift Box contains refreshing Rose Nectar Face and Body Spritz, a nourishing Serenity Liquid Luxury for a brilliant and lustrous skin, a Luminous Skin Clearing Face Elixir that is a purifying blend of antioxidants and Lemon and Mint Dolce Polish made with brown cane sugar, rich in active botanicals that deeply hydrates skin to give a glowing, soft and dewy look.

Winner of the Asia Spa Awards 2017 for the Best Spa Product- Natural Line, RAS products are PETA Certified cruelty-free and vegan, made with only 100% natural botanicals for the wellness of mind, body, and soul. Hampers are available at a price range from Rs. 3000 – Rs. 9000 online on www.rasluxuryoils.com, Nykaa, Amazon, TataCliq, Smytten, and Flipkart. RAS products in India are available for retail in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Indore, & Raipur at leading five star hotels such as St Regis, JW Marriott, Park Hyatt, Taj , etc and exclusive boutique stores. RAS also offers 10% of its profits to local NGO’s for the upliftment of the girl child as well as for animal welfare.

About RAS Luxury Oils

RAS Luxury Oils, is India’s first “Farm to Face” venture striving to introduce 100% pure, honest and absolutely luxurious beauty and Skincare products. The brand encourages people around the globe to say “NO” to unnatural, ‘unpronounceable’ ingredients. The company has vertically integrated processes from cultivation in its own farms in Raipur to oil extraction along with formulation at its own DSIR-approved R&D lab in Raipur. For further information please visit www.rasluxuryoils.com