Asia Pacific Region to Outpace Others in the Global Aromatherapy Market, during 2017-25, Growing at 12.3% CAGR

The global aromatherapy market is expected to grow at growth rate of 8.9% to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 108 pages.

Aromatherapy is defined as the use of essential and crucial oil skillfully for the physical, emotional, cognitive, as well as psychological well-being. Large number of hospital settings and academic institutes are researching on the use of aromatherapy oils for medical application as the demand is increasing constantly in this area. However, Aromatherapy carries a risk for various adverse events, combined with the lack of proofs of its therapeutic advantage.

The market is categorized into categorized as products, application and mode of delivery. Product segment is divided as consumables and equipment. Consumable is further divided into essential oils and carrier oils. Essential oils are widely used in clinical aromatherapy programs, in order to achieve natural measures. It is believed that these oils are absorbed by the body pores and then into the bloodstream. The therapy is considered to provide health benefits in conditions such as nausea, anxiety, and other related conditions. Many studies suggested that the use of essential oils decrease the need for costly medications, available commercially for the treatment of different chronic disease conditions.

Essential oil segment is further bifurcated into singles and blends. Herbaceous, Woody, Spicy, Earthy, Camphoraceous and others. Equipment segment is segmented as Ultrasonic Diffuser, Heat Diffuser, Nebulizing Diffuser, and others.

In terms of mode of delivery, the market is distributed as topical, aerial, and direct inhalation therapy. Application segment is segmented as scar treatment, pain management, skin care and other applications. It is studied that this therapy can be applied to a treatment of wide range of therapeutic condition including physical, mental conditions, infections, burns, sleep deprivation, depression, and high blood pressure. Companies such as Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Edens Garden and others are profiled in study. Companies are constantly engaged in research and development activities to expand their product offering in this business segment and to capture large customer base.

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows:

Market, by product: Consumables (essential oil and carrier oil) and Equipment (Ultrasonic Diffuser, Heat Diffuser, and Nebulizing Diffuser);

Market, by mode of delivery: Topical, Aerial and Direct inhalation therapy;

Market, by application: Scar treatment, Pain management and Skin care;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World;

Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, and China;

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

Frontier Natural Products Co-op

Mountain Rose Herbs

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Edens Garden

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

