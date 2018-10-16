Inspiro Siyaram Distributor In Bareilly

Bombay Hosiery is official Distibutor of Mozzo Distributor. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, India’s one of leading textile brands has launched its apparel brands – Siyaram’s Mozzo and Siyaram’s Inspiro. The launch took place from 13-5-2018 and 18-5-2018 during an All India Dealer Conference held at the hotel Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa in Goa. About 1000 retailers have attended the conference and appreciated the range of garments which were displayed in a unique concept of an Italian Cafe Street.

The highlight of the launch was Siyaram’s Mozzo. Mozzo Distributor is a casual apparel brand which consists of jeans, chinos and stunning range of casual shirts in most attractive core items like plains, self, prints, checks etc. When it’s time to look smart Mozzo helps you to put together a smart look with its stunning range of casual shirts in highly attractive designs that will complement one’s style quotient.

On the other hand Siyaram’s “Inspiro Distributor” is a formal brand meant for professionals and lends an aspirational charm to each one of them with its smart yet stylish range of formal wear shirts and trousers made from finest cotton yarns. The collection of garments offerings encompasses a vast range of designs color combinations for formal and office wear. With Siyaram’s Inspiro it has now become easier to make a style statement.

The salient features of both the brands are:

 Season’s latest designs

 Attractive colors

 Luxurious feel and lustrous fabrics

 In line with global trends

 Attractively priced and

 Consumer brands

Mr. Ramesh Poddar , CMD of Siyaram’s said that “ Looking to the ever increasing demand for fashionable garments, we have decided to venture into this segment and launched Siyaram’s Mozzo and Siyaram’s Inspiro. Both these brands are aimed at today’s fashion conscious youth who not only follow international trends, but also dare to incorporate new styles in their wardrobes. We are extremely delighted to see the kind of response we have received for the newly launched products”

Bombay Hosiery is one of the reputed readymade garments wholesale store based in Bareilly. We are also Distributor of Siyaram’s Mozzo and Siyaram’s Inspiro in Bareilly UP West. Started in the year 1983, the whole sole motive was to offer fashionable clothing to men, women and kids thereby helping them to create their own style statement. Our special emphasis is on the quality so that we are able to deliver top class apparels to our customers as well as the retailers. We make sure that all the industry norms are met strictly and there is no compromise with it.