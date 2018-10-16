Energy Drink Market Size to reach $72 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Energy Drink Market size is expected to reach $72 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Energy Drink Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Alcoholic energy drinks market dominated the Global Energy Drink Market by Product in 2017. However, Non-Alcoholic energy drinks are expected to witness higher CAGR during (2018 – 2024). Based on distribution channel, The On-trade market is expected to remain dominant choice throughout the forecast period. The Off-trade & Direct Selling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/energy-drink-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Amway, Arizona Beverages, Innovation Ventures, LLC, Nestle S.A.

Global Energy Drink Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Product Ingredient

Non-organic

Organic/Natural

By Target Customers

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric Population

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade & Direct Selling

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Red Bull GmbH

Monster Beverage Corporation

Rockstar, Inc.

PepsiCo,

The Coca-Cola Company

Lucozade Ribena Suntory

Amway

Arizona Beverages

Innovation Ventures, LLC

Nestle S.A.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Energy Drink Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Energy Drink Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market