Asia Pacific Increasing Dominance in Chlor Alkali Market

Bangalore, India: With its recently published study “Chlor Alkali Chemicals Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for chlor alkali will continue to grow owing to the increased exposure of different end-user areas, such as glass, alumina, vinyl, and water treatment etc., in the global economy. The chlor alkali intermediary chemicals are produced during the chlor alkali process, which produces caustic soda and chlorine when electricity is passed through brine solution. Chlor alkali has major uses in alumina, glass, paper and pulp, soaps and detergents, etc. It helps in maintaining the basic pH level required during manufacturing processes.

The increased usage of chlor alkali derivatives like polyvinyl chloride plastics in advance infrastructure solutions is expanding its market in the global economy. Further, the increasing market penetration in developing countries would also push the market toward robust growth opportunities. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2016–2022, to further increase chlor alkali chemicals market at a CAGR of 6.8% to take it to $124.6 billion by 2022.

Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the chlor alkali chemicals market due to the growing economy and increasing infrastructure demand. The region is followed by Europe and North America, which have the advantage of developed economy and social awareness of the people. The key parameters for the dominance of Asia Pacific in the chlor alkali market are large population base and the increasing manufacturing base in relatively extreme climate conditions. The dominance of Asia Pacific is expected to continue during the forecast period while underdeveloped countries are expected to witness a higher penetration giving boost to the chlor alkali chemicals.

The glass industry segment of the chlor alkali market, being the most conventional segment known for using chlor alkali as raw materials, has a higher market share than the others like alumina, and soaps and detergents with most of the demand volume coming from FMCG, and buildings and construction. The increased demand for alumina and capacity utilization of caustic soda has led to the rapid growth of segmental growth of chlor alkali chemicals. Dedicated soda ash has relatively smaller market share, although its adoption rate is expected to increase exponentially over the years, generating much higher revenues for chlor alkali chemicals in the future.

“Chlor alkali chemicals are the most indispensable part of bulk commodity chemicals from which further fine, derived, and specialty chemicals are obtained. The bulk consumption makes it to be utilized in the fast-changing economy structure and enables them to grow rapidly. Growth in infrastructure along with the changing FMCG, Glass, and Alumina industry shall drive the growth for the chlor alkali chemicals market in the coming years.”– Satya Shiwani, Senior Research Analyst.

