Get 20% Off On Your Business Set-Up Needs With AYS Consultancy

Dubai is a highly connected and developed business destination. Dubai offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle, great infrastructure and a multinational workforce. Businesses not only benefits economically but are also offered initiatives that are appealing to prospective companies around the world.

Setting up a company is an exciting experience. It should be quick and straightforward, and with the right kind of help it is. AYS Consultancy makes business setup faster and easier by providing comprehensive business setup solutions. With a team of experts on-hand, the company tackles complex global needs to find the most feasible business structure for company formation in Dubai.

AYS Consultancy is more than a service provider. They are a long-term and valued business partner to their clients and ensure that they have a positive impact with attention to detail, and the highest service quality that distinguishes them from other service providers in the U.A.E.

Get 20% on business needs, with assurance from AYS Consultancy to provide the quickest service for all company formations, bank account opening offshore, visa application processing and license updates. With many years of experience of providing business formation services, AYS Consultancy will be able to get everything done just the right way.

“We take away the hassle and the headache of setting up your own company”, says Andy Crampin the Director of AYS Consultancy. “We offer advice in attestation of legal documents and registering for VAT”.

“In terms of experience, we have setup many successful businesses throughout the years”, says Andy. “Our special team of experts will get your business setup processing to the front of the queue. We have a thorough knowledge of the UAE market and understand what type of business setup your company needs.

As leading business consultants in Dubai, AYS Consultancy specializes in business setup and administration in the Mainland, Free Zone, and as offshore companies. They understand that the right guidance is needed for the success that the business might enjoy in the future. If not guided properly it could become a cumbersome and expensive experience. Hence, they assist their clients with other facilities which include affordable office space and tax consultation.

About Us

AYS Consultancy provides services to foreign companies and businesses from business registration, attesting legal documents, setting up bank accounts, registering for VAT and simplifying the process of visa applications. We have a team of consultants at your disposal and our priority is to make certain your business is set-up the right way. We have been successful in setting up businesses over the years and are specialized to help you overcome any challenges and obstacles. For more information on how to setup your business in Dubai, visit our website on https://aysconsultancy.ae/