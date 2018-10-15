Contact Center Software Market Size to reach $38.6 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Contact Center Software Market size is expected to reach $38.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS market dominated the Global Contact Center Software Market by Solution Type in 2017. The Reporting & Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Contact Center Software Market by Organization Size in 2017. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Contact Center Software in Government & Public Sector Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/contact-center-software-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., 8×8, Inc., Aspect Software Parent, Inc., 3Clogic, Avaya, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BT Group.

Global Contact Center Software Market Size Segmentation

By Component Type

Solution

Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS

Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers

Reporting & Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Security

Others

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Hosted

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NICE Ltd.

8×8, Inc.

ASPECT SOFTWARE PARENT, INC.

3Clogic

Avaya

Verizon Communications, Inc.

BT GROUP

