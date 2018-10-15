Calcium Glycerophosphate Market to Partake Significant Development by 2025

Calcium glycerophosphate is a salt of calcium and potassium from glycerophopharic acid which forms a white and fine powder substance which is in hygroscopic nature. It is widely used as nutrient supplement of calcium and phosphate source and a safe food ingredient in products such as puddings, gelatins, and fillings. It is also present in oral or dental hygiene products like tooth paste and mouth washes due to its cariostatic effects. By the Food & Drug Administration of USA, calcium glycerophosphate is approved as GRAS (Generally Recognized As a Safe).

The calcium glycerophosphate is widely used in the prevention of dental decay, calcium glycerophosphate, in association with fluorine derivatives, emphasizes the anti-decay action, it therefore allows reduction of the doses of these derivatives and consequently their toxicity In food, use as an additive for a dietetic purpose (substance for mineral contribution).

The global market for the calcium glycerophosphate is fragmented into its product type, and application. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into oral care (mouth washes & toothpastes), oral calcium products, and pharmaceutical grade. Based on the application, the market is categorized into Nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals, food additives and others which includes water treatment applications and non-aqueous solubility in solar energy applications.

Calcium glycerophosphate is also available in Liquid form. Calcium glycerophosphate liquids are easily assimilated by the tissues when consumed and is used for treatment of functional anesthesia.

With increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles and rising concern over to get easier nutritional support among consumers leading to expanding their consumption of dietary supplements. Interest in healthy aging, novel and convenient delivery forms, and the expansion of nutrition products are among the many factors driving growth in the mineral supplement industry which in turn will drive the calcium glycerophosphate supplement growth in the market. Calcium glycerophosphate reduces the amount of hydrochloric in the gastrointestinal. For this purpose, it is significantly used as a means of decreasing heartburn, uneasiness related to irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastric problems, which will propel the growth of calcium glycerophosphate market. However excessive consumption of calcium glycerophosphate may lead to various side effects such as high calcium content in the blood, forming of kidney stone and loss of appetite as might hamper the growth of calcium glycerophosphate market.

In terms of regions, the global calcium glycerophosphate market has been diversified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the major countries that are largely contributing to global calcium glycerophosphate consumption are U.S., Japan, Germany, India and China. The factors that contributes to the market growth in these regions is the increasing adoption of calcium glycerophosphate for a wide range of applications such as dental cavity treatment and dietary supplements in pharmaceutical industry; observed increasing trend of packed food products in turn leading to demand for food additives such as calcium glycerophosphate.

The key market players that are involved in the calcium glycerophosphate market include American Elements, SEPPIC, ISALTIS, DC Fine Chemicals Ltd., Novachem and others.

