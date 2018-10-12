Sterile Injectables Market by Molecule Type, Drug Type, Disease Indication and Route of Administration

Sterile Injectable hold an important place in the drug consumer department. Injectable are sterile as they are in direct contact with the human body. Sterile injectable are high-cost and require high quality of aseptic conditions for the production of sterile production. This report covers the sterile injectable market as a whole, where and how they are used.

The global sterile injectable market is categorized into

1. Molecule type

• Large molecules

• Small molecules

2. Drug type

• Cytokines

• Insulin

• Peptide hormones

• Blood factors

• Vaccines

• Immunoglobulins

• Peptide antibiotics

• Monoclonal antibiotics and

• Others

3. Disease indicator

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular diseases

• CNS infections

• Cancer

• Musculoskeletal

• Others

4. Route of administration

• Intravenous (IV)

• Intramuscular (IM)

• Subcutaneous (SC)

• Others

5. End users

• Hospital pharmacies

• retail pharmacies

• online pharmacies, etc.

And lastly, it is divided on the basis of geographical market regions- North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Europe. Globally, North America holds the largest share of the sterile injectable market. Apart from that, Asia-Pacific and Europe are showing better opportunities for the sterile injectable market owing to the demand of the product and increasing local production which helps in lowering the production cost.

Some key players in the global sterile injectable market are- AbbVie Inc. (U.S), Amgen Inc. (U.S), Baxter International Inc. (U.S), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), etc.

