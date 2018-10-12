POS Hardware Market to Show Exponential Growth as Demand for Curved Displays Increase.

The POS Hardware market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for POS Hardware.
This report presents the worldwide POS Hardware market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
VeriFone Systems
Honeywell
Data Logic
First Data
Fujitsu
Intermec
Ingenico
NCR
Motorola Solutions
CASIO
Summit POS
NEC Corporation
DIGITAL DINING
GuestLogix
VISIONTEK
PAX Technology
Newland Group
Xinguodu Technology
Landi
Sunyard
POS Hardware Breakdown Data by Type
Wired
Wireless
POS Hardware Breakdown Data by Application
Delivery Payments
Taxi Pay
Utilities Pay
Other
POS Hardware Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
POS Hardware Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global POS Hardware status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key POS Hardware manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of POS Hardware :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of POS Hardware market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 POS Hardware Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Delivery Payments
1.5.3 Taxi Pay
1.5.4 Utilities Pay
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size
2.1.1 Global POS Hardware Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global POS Hardware Production 2013-2025
2.2 POS Hardware Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key POS Hardware Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 POS Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers POS Hardware Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into POS Hardware Market
2.4 Key Trends for POS Hardware Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 POS Hardware Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 POS Hardware Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 POS Hardware Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 POS Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 POS Hardware Revenue by Ma
