Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Paints and Coatings Market (by coat type (solvent-borne, water-borne), technology (base coat, electro coat, clear coat, primer), vehicle type (passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Paints and Coatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Paints and Coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Paints and Coatings growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Paints and Coatings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Paints and Coatings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive paints and coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive paints and coatings market covers segments such as, coat type, technology and vehicle type. On the basis of coat type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into solvent-borne, water-borne and others. On the basis of technology the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into base coat, electro coat, clear coat and primer. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive paints and coatings market such as, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp., Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., Eastman, Feidal Coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. and PPG Industries, Inc..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive paints and coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive paints and coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

