Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Report 2018

Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems mainly refer all kinds of Energy Storage Systems for battery.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Advanced Battery Energy Storage System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
North America was the largest region in the advanced battery energy storage market whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a very rapid rate on account of increasing adoption in countries including China and South Korea where there has been a rising focus on building battery storage plants.
The worldwide market for Advanced Battery Energy Storage System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- ABB
- LG Chem
- GS Yuasa
- Samsung SDI
- General Electric
- AES Energy Storage
- Exide Technologies
- SAFT
- Beckett Energy Systems
- Toshiba
- Siemens
- BYD Company
- Panasonic
- Altairnano
- NEC Corporation
- Hitachi
- NGK Insulators
- AEG Power Solutions
- Enersys
- China BAK Batteries
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Furukawa Battery
- Zest Energy
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment by Type, covers
- Lithium Ion Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Lead-acid Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Sodium Sulfur Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Lithium-sulfur Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Nickel Cadmium Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Zinc Chloride Flow Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Sodium-Nickel Chloride Battery Energy Storage Systems
- Others
Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Transportation (Electric Vehicles)
- Grid Storage
- Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Market.
- To describe Advanced Battery Energy Storage System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
- To analyze the top manufacturers of Advanced Battery Energy Storage System, with sales, revenue, and price of Advanced Battery Energy Storage System, in 2016 and 2017;
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
- To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Advanced Battery Energy Storage System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
- To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
- To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
- Advanced Battery Energy Storage System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
- To describe Advanced Battery Energy Storage System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
