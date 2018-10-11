Plastic Recycling Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2025, Share, Growth, Trends

Plastic Recycling

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Access Full Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/reports/global-plastic-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-one



This study categorizes the global Plastic Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products.

The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2017, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-plastic-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-one



The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively.

Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

Global Plastic Recycling market size will increase to 41200 Million US$ by 2025, from 25600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Recycling.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Plastic Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Recycling in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clear Path Recycling,Clean Tech Incorporated,Mohawk Industries Incorporated,CarbonLite Industries,Envision Plastics Industries,Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated,Evergreen Plastics,PolyQuest,Phoenix Technologies,Verdeco Recycling,Custom Polymers,KW plastics,Extrupet,Greentech ,Veolia Polymers,Hahn Plastics,PLASgran,APR2 Plast,Luxus,Viridor,Centriforce,Visy,Kyoei Industry,Wellpine Plastic Industical,Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial,Intco,Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech,Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Request For Discount: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-plastic-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-one



Plastic Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Plastic Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping/Street Furniture

Other Uses

Direct Purchase This Report At 10% Discount @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2468748

Plastic Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plastic Recycling Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,

Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,

Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,

Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,

Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa

Any Question: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-plastic-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-one



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Recycling capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Plastic Recycling manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TOC Link: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/toc/global-plastic-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-one

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Recycling :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About us

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Are you mastering your market? Do you know what the market potential is for your product, who the market players are and what the growth forecast is? We offer standard global, regional or country specific market research studies for almost every market you can imagine.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing