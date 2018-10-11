One-Stop Solution for Recruitment Needs

The process of recruitment is often considered to be a tedious one but is certainly an important part of daily activities. Organisations often need help in the process of recruitment, because this is vital for the successful running of the organisation. In case the system is not proper, it can bring in drastic outcomes for the future of the company. On the other hand, candidates too are often in need of guidance on how to get selected for a job, face interviews or even on how to find the right job.

Global Talent Mine is a renowned company in South Africa, which offers cost-effective solutions, so as to avoid all predicaments related to recruitment. It helps organisations in the identification of talents, from a large number of applications received. The company also offers training to the employees.

Global Talent Mine Services:

The company offers a large number of services to the owners as well as clients of various organisations. Common services offered include:

Client Services:

Recruitment Lifecycle Support – The Company takes care of the complete recruitment cycle, so that only the most capable employees are selected.

Candidate Testing – The Company carries out a rigorous process of training, so that only suitable candidates are selected for different positions. Such processes include a number of activities such as checking the background of the employees and screening for their skills and knowledge.

HR Consulting – A number of processes are involved in HR Consulting which are helpful in selecting the right candidate. This includes interviews for skill training, various staff planning activities, payroll outsourcing and also exit interview conducting.

Psychometric Training and Staff Counselling: This service helps in the final counselling process of employees, especially in selected jobs. Such kinds of psychometric testing are helpful in determining the mental ability of a probable employee.

Candidate Services:

Global Talent Mine offers a number of advantageous services for candidates. Common services include:

Helping candidates in designing effective and professional resumes. An effective resume is the way to win over your employee’s confidence.

Offering career related guidance, counselling and advice which help students in doing well in job interviews.

Offering access to different jobs in different industries.

Offering access to various articles and newsletters, helping them with useful tips to excel in interviews.

For further information you can visit the website of https://globaltalentmine.com/

About Global Talent Mine:

Global Talent Mine is a reputed South African company which offers a number of services to different business organisations and also candidates. The main objective of the company is to help employees find the right candidates and direct candidates towards the right job or help them develop skills to face interviews.

Contact:

27 Jenny Lane, Blouberg Sands,

Bloubergstrand, Cape Town, 7441

Phone: 081 214 7228