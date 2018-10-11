iNextrix Announced to Showcase DID Numbering Solution at GITEX

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., India based IT Company, has booked a booth at the upcoming Dubai based international expo, namely, GITEX Technology Week 2018. The company representatives will exhibit personalized solutions and services to their booth visitors. One of the solutions to be showcased at GITEX is the DID Numbering Solution.

As per the shared details, this solution comes with a web based panel and provides remote access to the system. It is specifically built for the wholesale VoIP service provider. The company representatives are looking forward to exhibit this system to the service providers and resellers to explore possible mutual business grounds during the GITEX Technology Week 2018.

“VoIP is growing all across the globe and DID number is a vital part of the VoIP telecom network. Our DID numbering system is an advanced DID number management solution. It is designed for the service providers that deal with the Direct Inward Numbers (DIDs) in bulk. They might be buying these numbers from same or multiple vendors. This solution makes their tasks related to DID number management simplified and accurate which is not possible with the traditional systems such as, CRM system, excel spreadsheet, etc.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The company representatives will be showcasing the top features of this solution which are listed below:

• GUI based admin and sub-admin panels

• Bulk import / export

• Operate DID parameters

• API Integration

• Live call monitoring

• Integrated billing

• Extensive reports

• And more

As per the shared details, the DID numbering solution of the company can be used as a standalone web app or as an integral part of any other system. The company will be sharing information to the service providers on how this solution can be beneficial in automating certain operations. Also, it gives better analytical data to be used to drive business accordingly.

“We are expecting that some of the booth visitors might be dealing in the wholesale DID industry and our DID numbering system can be a really useful solution for them. Also, we would like to extend hands to the business owners and consultants that are interested in our business affiliation program or want to become our channel partners”, shared Arpit Modi, Director and Cofounder, iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The company will be exhibiting this solution along with many other solutions and services from their booth, which will be located at the below address:

Booth No: B1 – 20

Hall No: 01

Venue: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai

Date: 14 – 18 Oct, 2018

About iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT Company located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been catering its customers since 2010 with cutting edge technologies and client centric services in web, mobile app and VoIP arena. The company has a major focus on VoIP solutions and services. The company is one of the exhibitors at GITEX 2018. To explore more details, please visit https://inextrix.com/solutions/did-numbering-solution