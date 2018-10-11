Global Sports Nutrition market is estimated to reach $66 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024. Sports nutrition products are the nutrients which are mainly consumed by athletes and bodybuilders to improve their health, enhance performance & stamina and to increase muscle growth. These nutrients are available in various forms such as sports food, sports drink, and other various sports supplements. Due to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, besides bodybuilders & athletes, these sports products are consumed by recreational and lifestyle users. Emerging countries signify high potential growth for these sports nutrients due to increasing health awareness and increasing disposable income.

Rapid urbanization, increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs, concern over personal appearance, and increasing number of non-traditional users are the factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition market. Though, food safety issues and accessibility of low-priced counterfeit products may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of distribution channels and increasing adoption in developing countries might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecast years.

The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, and geography. The market is segmented by product type into sports food, sports drink, and sports supplements.

Based on geography, global sports nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players includeGlanbia Plc., Abbott Nutrition Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Post Holdings, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Sports Nutrition Market with respect to major segments such as product type

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Sports Nutrition Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Sports Nutrition Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Sports Nutrition Market

Product Type Segments

Sports Food

Sports Drink

Sports Supplements

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

