Cappius to deliver AI based Lending Solution at RapidMiner Wisdom 2018

Tuesday, October 9, 2018 – New Orleans, LA: Cappius, a US based Big Data Analytics & Data Science Solutions company, today announced they leverage RapidMiner data science platform to develop artificial intelligence based smart lending & loan management solution. The announcement was made at RapidMiner Wisdom 2018 Conference, RapidMiner’s global data science conference taking place in New Orleans at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Cappius is a Gold Sponsor at the RapidMiner Wisdom 2018 conference.

The AI based smart lending solution processes thousands of data points from credit bureau sources, to allow us to accurately model credit risk for any consumer. By applying advances in machine learning the AI based lending solution is able to radically outperform traditional scorecards in both consumer and small business lending.

Munwar Shariff, CTO at Cappius will deliver a partner talk titled, “AI based Lending” and demonstrate the RapidMiner powered smart lending solution on October 11 from 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the RapidMiner Wisdom 2018 conference. In addition, Cappius will demonstrate various RapidMiner use cases for Predictive Marketing Analytics, IoT Analytics, Financial Fraud Analytics, Service Center Analytics & Sales Forecasting. Feel free to drop by at the RapidMiner Wisdom conference to get more details about the data science solutions developed by Cappius.

“Artificial Intelligence is pushing the limits of decision making. BFSI industry wants to leverage AI to push clear transparency & visibility among lending customers adhering to several industry specific rules. Some of the benefits delivered by the AI based solution are lower underwriting and origination costs, reduced credit losses, safeguarding from credit frauds, decreased agency recourse risk, better risk-adjusted margins, less servicing costs, reduced Write-offs, greater customer satisfaction, higher origination revenue & low due-diligence cost.” said Munwar Shariff, CTO of Cappius. “Identifying common credit & risk pain points and understanding consumer behavior is simplified with artificial intelligence. We leveraged RapidMiner for developing the core data analysis and AI engine.”

RapidMiner Wisdom is the largest Data Science & Analytics event ever, joined by data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, analytics executives and academics from all over the world. Industry leaders from top companies will present in-depth sessions on building unprecedented data science applications at the conference.

More information about RapidMiner Wisdom can be found here: https://rapidminer.com/wisdom/

