Electronic Scrap Recycling Market: at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2022

​Owing to the wide availability of electronic scrap and the rising global volume of scrap electronic products, a trend of focus on increasing electronic scrap recycling capacity by smelting and refining companies has been observed in various regions worldwide. The importance of electronic scrap is on the rise in response to changes in consumer patterns and advancements in the technology of electronic devices. This has resulted in the generation of huge quantities of e-waste that need to be managed and processed. The traditional means of handling of this e-waste, including disposal in landfills, exporting overseas, and combustion in incinerators are prohibited due to legislation designed to prevent environmental pollution. Moreover, the presence of ferrous, non-ferrous, and precious metals makes electronic scrap recycling economically attractive. For all these reasons, smelting and refining companies such as Boliden Group and Umicore N.V., Mitsubishi Materials USA Corporation lay emphasis on increasing electronic scrap processing capacity. To this end, in June 2015 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation expanded the Naoshima Smelter and Refinery’s electronic scrap receiving and processing capacity to about 110,000 tons per year (an annual increase of 30,000 tons over current capacity). Likewise in June 2012, Boliden Group increased the electronic scrap recycling capacity from 45,000 to 120,000 tons per year at its Rönnskär smelting facility.

With advancements in technology, the demand for electronic and electrical equipment has risen dramatically. Persistent innovations on electronic and electrical technologies have further shortened the use-life of electronic and electrical products. This has enhanced the generation of e-waste or waste from electronic and electrical equipment. E-waste primarily comprises laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical or electronic household appliances.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9185

According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), around 20 million to 50 million tons of e-waste are generated every year globally and volumes are increasing three-folds faster than other forms of municipal wastes. This is primarily fuelled by expanding markets and rapid product innovations such as the switch from analog to digital technologies. The global production of e-waste is increasing rapidly and is expected to pick up pace in coming years. E-waste is considered to be hazardous; therefore it should be managed and processed carefully. Additionally, the presence of various precious metals such as gold, silver, palladium, tantalum, and gallium makes e-waste attractive for recycling. Thus, most companies in the field are either entering into the electronic recycling business or expanding the recycling capacity at their smelting and refining facilities. For instance in June 2012, Boliden Group started a new electronic recycling facility at the Rönnskär copper smelter. The company has increased the smelter’s capacity from 45,000 tons to 120,000 tons per year. The recycling of e-waste for the recovery of various metals is important from the standpoint of saving energy. Moreover, the recycling of e-waste would also help in reducing the burden on mining ores for primary metals. For instance, electronic recycling helps in metals that require significant energy consumption for extraction and are seen in low concentrations in primary ores. More precisely, e-waste is a richer source of precious metals than their primary ores. The amount of gold recovered from one ton of e-waste from circuit boards of the computers is greater than that recovered from around 17 tons of gold ores. The recovery of base metals such as copper, lead, and zinc and precious metals such as gold, silver and palladium plays an important role in recycling, e-waste management, sustainability, and resource conservation. Sustainable resource management demands the segregation of hazardous resources from e-waste and the maximum recovery of precious metals. Thus, the recycling of e-waste helps reduce pollution, conserve energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve resources by extracting fewer raw materials from the earth’s crust. Due to all these advantages, the demand for electronic scrap recycling market is expected to soar significantly during the forecast period.

On the basis of metals extracted, the global electronic scrap recycling market is segmented into ferrous, non-ferrous and precious metals. In terms of volume, in 2014, ferrous metals were the major contributor in the market and accounted for around 40% of the overall electronic scrap recycling market. However, precious metals segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2015 to 2022.

In terms of electronic scrap generation, the market is segmented into office, IT equipment, and handheld devices, large white goods, small household appliances, lighting and electric product and automotive components. In 2014, large white goods segment accounted for the largest volume share of around 50% of the overall electronic scrap generated, globally. However, small home appliances segment is expected to grow at fastest rate in terms of volume in the electronic scrap generation market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

Get TOC @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/9185