Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Report – Global Industry Insights, Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market: Introduction

Lung cancer can be differentiated into two types of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of various cells in lung tissues. Majority of the lung cancer cases observed are NSCLC. Some of the common symptoms of non-small lung cancer include wheezing, chest pain, hoarseness, weight loss, coughing up blood, loss of appetite, recurring bronchitis, shortness of breath, fatigue, etc. Rising incidences of lung cancer cases caused due to air pollution due to the inhalation of harmful metals (cadmium, radon, asbestos), smoking, HIV infection, and rapid population growth are some of the factors driving the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market over the projected period.

Market Dynamics

Global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market will witness robust growth primarily owing to increasing disease awareness among the population across the globe. Favorable government regulations to reduce the cancer incidences, such as smoking control regulations, etc. will act as another significant factor driving the global market over the projected period. Moreover, rapid approvals of various drugs such as Fluorouracil, Carboplatin, etc. for treating non-small cell lung cancer will further trigger the market growth.

Despite the efficiency of various targeted therapies, most of the drugs used for treatment are in their early-stage process. Stringent regulations regarding their clinical trials and approvals will increase the commercialization process. This will act as a significant restraining factor for the growth of non-small cell lung cancer treatment market over the coming years. Moreover, increased resistance to targeted therapies will further cause some restriction for the growth of global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market until the end of the projected period.

By Treatment Type

Based on treatment, the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market has been segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy. Surgery is majorly preferred for treating patients in their first two phases. This include lobectomy, pneumonectomy, and wedge resection. Chemotherapy is preferred for a substantial number of lung cancer patients. According to the guidelines by the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the use of platinum combination therapy must be preferred for treatment in the first phase of non-small cell lung cancer treatment. For chemotherapy, carboplatin and cisplatin are used as per the approvals from the U.S. FDA. Radiation treatment is used in stage one and stage two treatments of non-small cell lung cancer, in the case where surgical procedures are not preferable or ineffective. This therapy uses various beta blockers for disease-free patient survival.

Regional Insights

Huge presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in North America will help the regional market to lead at the global level. Favorable insurance policies, such as reimbursement of the majority of medical treatments, coupled with the presence of key research facilities and regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA will help the North America non-small cell lung cancer market to hold the dominant share over the projected period. Moreover, increasing cancer incidences in the U.S. will further help the market to grow over the coming years. For instance, estimated cancer incidences in the U.S. in 2018 might reach 1.74 million, while 0.61 million people are expected to die due to cancer, according to the National Institute of Health.

Asia Pacific non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is anticipated to grow at a prime CAGR in the coming future. Increasing incidences of various cancers, coupled with huge unmet medical needs, will likely provide a way for improving the adoption of non-small cell lung cancer treatments at a rapid rate. Rise in government initiatives in the developing economies such as China and India to enhance the current awareness regarding this disease among the consumers will further propel the Asia Pacific non-small cell lung cancer treatment market substantially till the end of 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market consists of some competitive and highly fragmented market participants. GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Genentech Inc., Astra Zeneca PLC, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., Celgene Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Boehringer Ingelheim are some key players in this market.

Several key players in this market are highly improving their research and development activities in order to increase their drug approval rates. For instance, in August 2018, Merck received an approval from the U.S. FDA for Keytruda-chemotherapy combination for treating non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. This treatment can be used as first-line treatment for patients suffering from metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

