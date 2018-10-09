Medical Technology: Biopsy Device Trends and Analysis up to 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “Biopsy Device Market Report, By Product Type, Application, End User and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Biopsy is a procedure of removal of tissues from the body part, to examine whether the tissue or a tumour is cancerous or to determine the cause of an unexplained infection or inflammation.

Biopsy Device Market Analysis:

The global biopsy devices market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the market. The global biopsy device market is observing significant growth due to swelling research and development, technological advancement, rising awareness about cancers and increasing prevalence for minimally invasive surgeries.

A biopsy is mostly used for diagnosis of cancers and hence, removal of tissue or cell for analysis is called as biopsy. Most of the biopsy procedures are pain free and minimal risk. There are several types of biopsy including bone marrow biopsy, endoscopic biopsy, needle biopsy and skin biopsy. Biopsies are performed with imaging guidance such as ultrasound, x-ray, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Biopsy Device Market Segmentation:

Biopsy Device Market by Product Type:

Based on product type, the global biopsy device market is categorized into needle-based biopsy instruments, procedure trays, localization wires and other products including brushes, curettes and punches.

Biopsy Device Market Application:

Based on application into breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, prostate biopsy and other including cardiac biopsy. The breast biopsy segment registered for highest market share in the global market in 2017.

Biopsy Device Market End User:

Based on end user, the global biopsy device market is categorized into hospitals, academic & research institutes and diagnostic and imaging centres. Among these segments, the hospitals segment accounted for largest share in the market in 2017.

Biopsy Device Market Geography:

By geography, the global biopsy device market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Biopsy Device Market Leading Partners:

Some of the key participants in the global biopsy device market comprise of C. R. Bard, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group, Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems), ARGON MEDICAL, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, INRAD Inc, Medtronic, Hologic Inc, etc.

