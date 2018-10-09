BRIC shoulder replacement Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Leading Players, Size : Ken Research

According to study, “BRIC Shoulder Replacement Procedures Outlook to 2025” some of the major companies that are working in the BRIC shoulder replacement procedure are Tornier N.V, Biomet Inc, Zimmer holdings Inc, Smith & nephew Plc, Stryker corporation, Wright medical group Inc, Small bone innovations Inc, DJO finance LLC.

Shoulder replacement is a surgery in which damaged parts of the shoulder are removed and replaced with artificial components, called prosthesis. There are many causes are involved of shoulder replacement, which are; post traumatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tumor around the shoulder, avascular necrosis etc. There are many types of shoulder surgery such as shoulder resurfacing arthroplasty, partial shoulder surgery, total shoulder surgery and reverse shoulder surgery. In shoulder resurfacing arthroplasty, only damaged part is replaced. In partial shoulder surgery, one part of the joint is replaced. In total shoulder surgery, both parts of the joint are replaced. The reverse shoulder replacement allows other muscles such as the deltoid to do the work of the damaged rotator cuff tendons.

The main goal of the shoulder replacement treatment is to provide relief from the pain.The secondary benefit is to restore the motion, strength, function and return patients to the normal activity level. By shoulder replacement surgery, patients are able to perform their personal initiatives like individual training, yoga and pilates.

In shoulder replacement surgery, there are numerous procedures such as shoulder replacement, shoulder resurfacing, rotator cuff repair, capsular release for frozen shoulder and shoulder arthroscopy. Shoulder resurfacing is used by physicians at rush for patients who are young and have active lifestyles. Rotator cuff repair is surgery to repair a torn tendon in the shoulder. The procedure can be done with a large incision or with shoulder arthroscopy, which uses smaller incisions.

In India, there are many international accredited partner hospitals and patient centered approach with well equipped facilities. These international accredited hospitals are capable of handling the latest techniques and procedures. These facilities are more effective, efficient and pleasant solutions for patients.The Indian government has made shoulder replacement surgery easier for visitor’s health treatments to enter the country. Visitors may enjoy up to six months of visa extension with the relevant letter from the medical centre and may be receiving medical treatment.

In China apart from imbalanced distribution of economic resources lack of medical insurance have caused many patients not proceeding with shoulder replacement surgery. Another problem in China is an insufficient number of surgeons. So doctors who have not been trained professionally implement joint replacement for patients. The Chinese government and the orthopaedics committee of the Chinese medical association are aware about all the problems, and in process to addressthe steps.

There are many risks are involved in shoulder replacement surgery such as infection, nerve injury, slow healing, blood clots, lack of good range of motion, fracture of the upper arm bone and dislocation of the upper arm bone etc.

In recent years, a new type of shoulder replacement is based on the reverse shoulder. The design of the reverse shoulder replacement is based on the fact that nature the shoulder ball rests against the socket. The shoulder replacement is expected to haveto beimproved furtherbased on the bearing surfaces and the use of the ceramic alumina fora satisfactory design.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/bric-shoulder-replacement/156753-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249