Bioactive Wound Care Market is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over the Forecast Period 2024

9 Oct 2018: The global Bioactive Wound Care Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.3%. Bioactive wound care market is now at the budding stage with an enormous chance to seize over usual wound care market. The Bio Active Wound Care equipment’s are utilized to take care of chronic injuries which are arterial or venous ulcers and foot ulcers. The Bioactive Wound Care devices are used to treat ulcers without the use of surgical methods such as stapling. The focus is on natural healing of the ulcer through the development of epithelialization and wound contraction. The biological wound bandage work upon the injured area to begin the curative process. Biological dressings are capable of maintaining a neutral pH and reducing the alkalinity. The biological dressings soak up exudates which assist in maintaining the wetness around the injury. Re-epithelialization is merely probable if there is a guarded environment with required pH, oxygen and humidity.

Bioactive Wound Care Market is budding with the beginning of superior technologies. The aged inhabitants are on the rise, which are mainly prone to skin injuries. The augmented consciousness about healthcare and the rising requirement for bioactive material is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Bioactive wound care market is also obsessed by the augmented utilization of grafting. Persistent Diseases such as cancer cause wounds, diabetes, are also expected to increase the use of bioactive wound bandage. The purpose of bioactive wound bandages is to decrease the curative time which will reduce the overall charge for the patient.

The significance of bioactive wound bandages is expected to increase over the forecast period owing the proven effectiveness of its constructive effect on wound curing procedure. Though, the existence of alternative to bioactive wound care goods could pose a challenge to the growth of bio active wound care market over the forecast period. Utilization of Growth Factors and Synthetic Protein Matrix in Wound therapeutic is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The bioactive wound care market comprises of a wide spread manufactured goods line with various type of bandages such as Honey based bandages, Silver based bandages, Silicone based bandages, Collagen based bandages, and Alginate based bandages. Every product type is designed to treat various types of wound such as venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, full thickness burns and traumatic wounds. The market for Silver bandages is expected to be the chief driver in the growth of bioactive wound care market over the forecast period. The requirement for honey bandages is expected to be comparatively low owing to the high utilization of enhanced bioactive wound bandages such as foam dressings and alginate dressings. On the basis of geographical regions, the market can be segregated into Asia-Pacific, North-America, Europe and RoW.

North America is expected to have the major market share over the forecast period followed by European region. The augmented per capita expenditure on Healthcare and change towards aging inhabitants is expected to drive the market in North-America. The chief reasons which are expected to fuel the growth of North-America`s market growth is rising aged population in the USA. The Bioactive Wound Care market in the US is also expected to witness increased adoption of antimicrobial bandages. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the major expansion owing to growing population coupled with increased requirement for advanced healthcare.

The key players operating in this market are 3M Healthcare, Covidien, Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity, Inc and Smith & Nephew plc. In past few year, Smith& Nephew has Moved into rapidly increasing Bioactive Wound Care section by Health Point Bio therapeutics acquirement. At Present, extensive research is being carried out for getting the idea about effectiveness of growth factors in cure of wounds. Growth Factors are taken out from animal tissue and human tissue. Though, there has been a set of arguments on employing growth factors. The subject of cost and safety has exaggerated the transformation of growth factors to medical trials. The chief problem linked with the utilization of growth factors is that good delivery systems are necessary for successful wound remedies.

The focus of companies is on making recombinant growth factors. The benefit with recombinant growth factors is, risk linked with disease diffusion is decreased to a huge extent. TGF-beta 3, VEGF and EGF are the three growth factors that are proven to be effectual in wound remedies. Companies in this market require conducting additional number of medical trials to do the analysis of the positive outcome of growth factors in wound remedies.

