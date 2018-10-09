Asia Pacific Long Term Care software Market is valued at a figure of around USD 0.29 Billion in 2018

Overview:

Long Term Care (LTC) is a selection of services that help in the union of patients, the clinical needs of humans with persistent contamination or unbearable disability themselves for long periods. Long-term care focuses on personalization and coordination services that promote independence maximize the livelihoods of those affected and satisfy the wishes of the patient over a period of time. These benefits help people stay independent and effectively after being unable to carry out ordinary activities.

Asia Pacific Long Term Care software Market size was around USD 0.29 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% to reach USD 0.58 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in disposable income, increase in aging population, rise in healthcare reforms and government initiatives, cloud based software are expected to boost the demand for Asia pacific long term care software market. However lack of awareness, insufficient funds and high software maintenance cost are the major restraints of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Long Term Care software market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing rate due to the emerging economies and changing population demographics.

Major companies in the market are AOD Software, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Omnicare, Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Kronos incorporated, HealthMEDX, PointClickCare, Matrix Care, Sigma Care and Optimus EMR.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

