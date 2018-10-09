All Terrain Robot Market Strategic Assessment Of Evolving Technology, Growth Analysis, Scope And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global All Terrain Robot market status and forecast, categorizes the global All Terrain Robot market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
All Terrain Robot can handle a wider variety of terrain than ordinary robots, it provides maneuverability and stability on every point of the terrain, and widely used for inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance, carrying, search and rescue etc.
The global average price of all terrain robots is fluctuation, from 38240 USD/Unit in 2012 to 37163 USD/Unit in 2016. With the economic development and technological upgrading, the price will continue to fluctuate in the following five years.
North America is the largest producer of all terrain robots, with a production market share nearly 44.87% in 2016. Europe is the second largest producer of all terrain robots, enjoying production market share nearly 29.68% in 2016.
All terrain robot demand has a certain space, and technical threshold is high, so the market concentration is relatively high. Some players even still pay more attention on tech improving.
The global All Terrain Robot market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Endeavor Robotics
Roboteam
Stanley Innovation (Segway)
Telerob
SuperDroid Robots, Inc
Evatech
Dr Robot Inc
Inspector Bots
Boston Dynamics
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wheel Type
Track Type
Legs Type
By Application, the market can be split into
Military & Defense
Mining & Construction
Agriculture
Others
