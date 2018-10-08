Smart Watch Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights:

A smartwatch is a portable device which is to be worn on the wrist for various applications. Smart watches are just like a traditional watch but is integrated with latest technologies and sensors. But unlike traditional watches, smart watches have capabilities of smartphones such touchscreens, support apps, and often record heart rate of humans and other vital signs such as calories and blood pressure. Smart watches have various connectivity technologies inbuild and in order to exchange information, it establishes connection with a smartphone in order to work to its full potential. the popular technologies by which smart watches gets connected with smartphones are Bluetooth, wi-fi and some devices also allow quick and easy setup using NFC. Once the smart watch is connected with smartphone, user can choose the functionality of smart band such as notification like messages, emails, calls and other. Some smart watches also allow users to control the functionality of their smartphones such as making calls, reading messages and controlling the music of the smartphone. Users can also capture photos remotely through their smart watches.

Technology is growing with the rapid speed and people want portability in every possible way. Smart Watches are computerized wristband which is connected with a cellphone and provides bundles of features to their users. It reduces the time and helps to gather information and reply to it quickly. This market has grown immensely in past couple of years and the reason behind this is the technological advancement and curiosity for new products in IT industry.

Major Key players

Martian (U.S.),

Pebble (U.S.),

Qualcomm (U.S.),

Samsung (South Korea),

Sony (Japan),

Connectedevice Ltd. (Japan),

Apple (U.S.),

Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.),

LG (South Korea),

Motorola (U.S.),

Huawei (China) among others.

The report for Global Smart Watch Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Operating System: Android Wear, Tizen, Linux and others (iOS, MediaTek’s LinkIt)

Segmentation by Application: Personal Assistance & Safety, Health / Wellness, Media and Entertainment, Sports, Communication and others (Corporate, Smart Home, Social Networking, Access Control, Payments, Gaming, Photography, Education, Customer Service, Public Services, Science and Research, Defense and Military)

Regional Analysis

Smart Watches Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing awareness about the benefits of smart watches among youngsters is driving the market on the global scale. Currently, North America is dominating the market of smart watches owing to the factors such as high per capita income and high standard of living. North America is also home to the key players which gives the region a competitive advantage over other countries. Europe stands as second largest market. High presence of developed countries in the region such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Netherlands and others are creating huge demand for the new technologies including high demand for smart watches. The region is also witnessing rapid proliferation of technologies which is helping the market with the new product development. Asia-Pacific on the other hand has emerged as fastest growing market for the smart watches market. Growing countries such as China and India and rich semiconductor industry of Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and China is boosting the market. Countries such as China and India are also playing major role in the demand generation for the smart watches in the region.

Study Objective of Smart Watch Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Watch Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smart Watch market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.