Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2025

In 2017, the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (U.S.)

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Facility Management Systems

Building Energy Management System

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

