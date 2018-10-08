Empire Business Solutions Brings a New Business into Market

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce a business for sale in Orange County

Niche Manufacture of Equipment Used by Municipalities and Contractors

This company since 1993 has manufactured specialty equipment which is sold to cities/municipalities, contractors and gas companies. The company produces a variety of units in each category that is sold throughout the United States directly and through a network of dealers. Company’s advantage over competition is 1.) quality of product which last longer, 2.) Ability to customize products to customers specification, 3. Pricing about 10% less. The company has 14 employees plus owner and manufactures its products in a 14,700 sq ft facility.

• 80% of Revenues are through 16 dealers nationwide and more can be added

• Revenue increase this year about 10%

• Profits on target to increase this year due to cost cutting and other initiatives

• Price Includes inventory, all equipment, and backlog.

• Company has two Patents Pending

• Revenue breakdown is 84% Mfg. Products, 11 % Parts, 5% Service

• Manufacturing, Fabrication and Assembly in house.

• Licensed Truck and Trailer Manufacture

OVERVIEW:

Manufacturer of specialized equipment used by cities for use in maintaining underground water distribution systems, by contractors involved in horizontal drilling, and gas companies doing nondestructive digging or potholing

COUNTY BUSINESS LOCATION

Orange, CA

OWNER’S MOTIVATION/OBJECTIVES:

Seller is at the point in his life where he is at a crossroads of having to commit more time/effort into growing the business or passing the opportunity on to a New Owner who can continue to ramp up the growth of the business. Seller to stay on for six months under right terms and conditions.

EMPLOYEES: 14

Customers are either cities and municipalities or contractors who provide services to cities and municipalities. Sales are made via distributors who are assigned market areas and purchase the Company’s products and resell them to their customers. The distributors are supported in their efforts via training, literature, referrals and the Company exhibiting at national and/or regional trade shows, plus working with the National Sales Manager.

