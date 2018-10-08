Cogeneration Equipment Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for cogeneration equipment at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global cogeneration equipment market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for cogeneration equipment during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the cogeneration equipment market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cogeneration equipment market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the cogeneration equipment market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application areas are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the estimated market size of cogeneration equipment for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of cogeneration equipment has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers and market sizing have been estimated based on key technology, capacity, fuel, application and regional segments of cogeneration equipment market in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global cogeneration equipment market by segmenting it in terms of capacity, technology, fuel, application and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for cogeneration equipment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Cogeneration in now days is one of the attractive option for developed and developing countries in order to meet their base and peak demand. The environmental concerns, stringent emission norms by the government focusing on the development of the new technologies which could reduce the toxic emissions.

The global cogeneration equipment market is witnessing a considerable demand every year. The market is continuing to grow due to increase in electricity demand and heat demand from the countries like China, the US and the UK, while some of the emerging in this market are Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Africa. The government of the countries are promoting cogeneration technology through long term policy and incentives for the decentralized generation. The cogeneration market face one of the hurdle of high initial investment which is high for the small scale commercial and industries installations. Considering the long term operation, the cogeneration systems are beneficial compared to conventional systems.

Global Cogeneration Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global cogeneration equipment market. . Prominent players in the cogeneration equipment market are BDR Thermea, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi’s heavy industries Ltd., Clarke Energy, Innovate steam technologies, Foster wheeler AG, ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH, 2G Energy, ABB, Aegis Energy Services, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Innovate Steam Technologies, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and others

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

