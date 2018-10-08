Choose a charming bracelet for yourself

choosing the right charm beads for your birthstone bracelet(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/) is the place to start, and you have a lot of choices. To do this, you need to understand the look you are trying to achieve. What colors do you want to use and do you want to use a birthstone colors are just a few of the questions you need to answer before you buy your beads. Along with the color you will want to choose the design of the bead you need. There are a lot of designs out there and a lot of different materials so try to plan you final product before you buy.

So, now you have your beads and you are ready to make a bracelet, where do you start? I always like to start by placing a white towel on the table and put all of your charms on the towel. Believe me when I tell you if you don’t your beads will be everywhere. Measure your wrist; you will want to add two inches of wire to the length of your wrist.

Now, start to think about the design of the bracelet. I like to choose charm beads for sterling silver bracelets(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/) by choosing a center bead first. I lay the center bead on the towel, and work out from there with my other beads. Just play around with the beads on the towel, mix up the colors and the designs. Once you have the lay out you want, it is time to build the bracelet.

When assembling the bracelet we need to affix to one end a “stable” or “toggle” piece so that all the beads will not fall off one end. To do this, tale the toggle piece and wrap one end of the wire around it and crimp the end of the wire into a tail. This tail is then covered with the crimp bead and simply cut the tail off as close to the crimp bead as possible.

Now just place the beads onto the wire in the order you laid them out. Once you get to the end you will need another crimp bead. Place a crimp bead on this end and then not the crimp bead with the wire on the toggle end. Trim the wire and there you have it, your first charm bead bracelet.