Biological Seed Treatment Market is estimated to reach $1,789 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025. Advanced farming technologies have led to the use of biologicals for treating seeds and crop grains in a variety of methods. Biological treatment of seeds such as coating seeds by foliar sprays is intended the protection of seed from many external factors like pest infestation, plant diseases, and harsh weather, among others. Growing global population will continue to raise food consumption levels, which fascinates farmers to accept biological seed treatment options. Protection from various external factors, and enhancement of crop efficiency offered by this treatment will boost the acceptance among farmers across the globe in coming years. The market is influenced by the acceptance of sustainable agricultural practices, along with heavy investments being made by key market players in the R & D of these products.

Insurance to seed investments, increasing demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, and reduced risk of exceeding pesticide MRLs are the factors driving the growth of the biological seed treatment market. However, huge cost, and low accessibility and low acceptance of biological seed treatments may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, arrival of advanced combination products, and emerging markets might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global biological seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, function, and geography. The market is segmented by type as microbials (bacterial, and fungi), botanicals, & other types (biofermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives). Further, the market is segmented by crop as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, sunflower, vegetable crops, and other crops (pulse, plantation, fruit, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops). Further, the function includes seed protection (biofungicides, bioinsecticides, and others (bioherbicides and bionematicides)), and seed enhancement (biofertilizers, and biostimulants).

Based on geography, global biological seed treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Bayer Cropscience, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, LANXESS, Monsanto Company, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Precision Laboratories, and Valent U.S.A. Corporation, among others.

