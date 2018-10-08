Automotive Interiors Market Report 2018 – Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, TACHI-S CO., LTD, IAC Group

Automotive interiors are those interior components and systems in a vehicle that are designed to offer comfort, grip and sound insulation inside the vehicle cabin. The rising automotive sector has cemented ways for several accessories, interiors and exterior materials used in automobiles. These comprise cockpit modules, headliners, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, interior lighting and other components. To meet consumer expectations, today’s automotive interior designs increasingly feature improved component functionality while still maintaining an elegant, luxurious appearance. They play a significant role in motivating the customers as they represent the indication toward vehicle quality, comfort and safety.
Market Dynamics:
Rising automotive industry, growing income levels and the increasing consumer demand for technologically advanced systems for an improved driving skill are the major factors to drive the growth of the global automotive interiors market. However, high cost and high power consumption of the automotive interiors are the restraints for the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for interior styling and advancement in technology is expected to equally influence the market growth in the forecasted years.
The report includes the analysis of the automotive interiors market is converging on various growth drivers, prospects and restraints, and based on the regional analysis. The report covers competitive developments such as new product launches and developments, mergers, long-term contracts, joint ventures, and research & development activities in the automotive interiors market, in addition to other business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players.
Segment Overview:
Component, vehicle type and geography are the segmentation considered in the global automotive interiors market. The component segment is sub-segmented into cockpit module cockpit module (infotainment, telematics, instrument cluster, other cockpit modules (audio and connectivity), interior lighting, flooring, door panel, automotive seat and other components (acoustic, headliner, sun visors and overhead systems)). The vehicle type segment covers passenger cars, and commercial vehicle (LCV and HCV). Furthermore, by geography the bifurcation include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
Key benefits offered from the report include
An in-depth analysis of the Automotive Interiors market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets
Analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market with respect to key segments such as component, and vehicle type
An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market has been covered in the report
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Profile of the major players in the Global Automotive Interiors Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies
Segments covered in the report
By Component
Cockpit Module
Infotainment
Telematics
Instrument Cluster
Other Cockpit Modules (Audio and Connectivity)
Interior Lighting
Flooring
Door Panel
Automotive Seat
Other Components (Acoustic, Headliner, Sun Visors and Overhead Systems)
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
LCV
HCV
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
Japan
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the market include Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, TACHI-S CO., LTD, IAC Group, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Johnson Controls, Grupo Antolin and Faurecia Interior System among others.
