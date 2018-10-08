All-Terrain Vehicle Market 2018 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Overview for “All-Terrain Vehicle Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

An all-terrain vehicle is a vehicle that can be driven on any terrain and can easily walk on terrain where ordinary vehicles are difficult to maneuver. It is commonly called ATV in China ,because its structure is very similar to that of a motorcycle, and many components are common with motorcycles, some people call it a “four-wheeled motorcycle.” This model has many uses and is not subject to road conditions.

All Terrain Vehicle Market report firstly introduced the All Terrain Vehicle basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, All Terrain Vehicle market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

This report studies the global market, top players:

Polaris Industries

Honda Motor

Yamaha Motor

Arctic Cat

BRP

The predecessor of the modern all-terrain vehicle (ATV) originated from three-wheeled locomotives using low-pressure pneumatic tires. At the beginning, it was only a car designed for cross-country racing. Later, it gradually became a racing car, a utility vehicle, and a family leisure vehicle. With the popularity of the market in the United States, the locomotive changed from three rounds to four rounds. As four-wheeled vehicles become the main form of ATVs, four-wheel drive ATVs have also developed.Due to improvement of people living standard and scientific development ,many kinds of Terrain Vehicle have benn created to enrich people life .the Terrain Vehicle can provide the functions such as global positioning system (GPS) tracking, mobile tracking, and bluetooth, integrated smart phones, audio entertainment, and Go-Pro cameras,which can bring convenience to customers.In addition,this product is applied in lots of industries such as Sports,Entertainment,Agriculture,Military,and Defense Forestry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that All Terrain Vehicle will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7590 million by 2023, from US$ 6000 million in 2017.

All Terrain Vehicle market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. All Terrain Vehicle market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Sports ATV

Utility ATV

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Forestry

