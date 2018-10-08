2018-2025: Long Sleeve T-shirt Industry Size and Analysis by Regions and by Players

Extensive analysis of the “Long Sleeve T-shirt Market” is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Long Sleeve T-shirt are T-shirts with long sleeve to cover arms.

In 2017, the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Long Sleeve T-shirt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Long Sleeve T-shirt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Long Sleeve T-shirt in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Long Sleeve T-shirt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Long Sleeve T-shirt include

H&M

Nike

Fast Retailing

GAP

Adidas

C&A

Gildan

Inditex

Esprit

American Apparel

Hanes

Li-Ning

Bestseller

Levi Strauss

Ralph Lauren

Hugo Boss

HLA

Under Armour

Brooks Brothers

Next Plc

Lacoste

TOM TAILOR

Metersbonwe

Semir

S.Oliver

Market Size Split by Type

Men’s Shirt

Women’s Shirt

Market Size Split by Application

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Mall

E-commerce

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Long Sleeve T-shirt market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Long Sleeve T-shirt market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Long Sleeve T-shirt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Long Sleeve T-shirt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Long Sleeve T-shirt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Long Sleeve T-shirt are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Long Sleeve T-shirt market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size

2.1.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales 2016-2025

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales by Type

4.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue by Type

4.3 Long Sleeve T-shirt Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt by Countries

6.1.1 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Long Sleeve T-shirt Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

… Continued

