Skin Ultrasound Imaging System Market Size, Key Players, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2017-2025

Skin ultrasound imaging is a technique to image the skin at a microscopic level. In dermatology, skin imaging is carried out with high frequency ultrasound skin imaging systems which is set to have 20 MHz range along with other established diagnostic tools. The technique helps to elaborate upon the skin morphology non-invasively. Pressure ulcers are a common problem where patients are compromised due to immobility, nutrition, incontinence, or age. The formation of pressure ulcer or deep tissue injury starts when a tissue is deprived of nutrients and oxygen. The ulcer formation can be observed ultrasonically, as the formation of fluid in the subcutaneous tissue. This follows dermal and sub-epidermal edema as the injury progresses. A number of patients suffering from stage 3 or stage 4 pressure ulcers visit the hospital to determine whether it’s a pre-existing ulcer or an ulcer that has occurred due to deep tissue injury. A shift from usage of regular ultrasound imaging system to high frequency ultrasound imaging system has been observed for the treatment of different surface wounds and edema.

Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds is a major factor driving the skin ultrasound imaging systems market. Other factors anticipated to drive the market include the rise in geriatric population, preference for drug-eluting devices for ulcers, increase in number of domestic and global players entering the market with new products and techniques, leading to increase in funding for R&D of surgical procedures. However, the ultrasound’s lateral resolution and mechanical motion of transducers is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global skin ultrasound imaging systems market can be classified on the basis of ergonomic type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of ergonomic type, the market can be segmented into on-platform and portable. In terms of application, the global skin ultrasound imaging systems market can be classified into neonatology & pediatrics, peripheral vascular, musculoskeletal, dermatology, and others. The neonatology & pediatrics segment is projected to account for a major share of the global skin ultrasound imaging systems market during the forecast period due to the user-friendly device, i.e., small design & structure usually used to visualize the high resolution image. Rising demand for new technology for detection of pressure ulcers, especially in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, the UAE, and India, is also likely to boost the skin ultrasound imaging systems market. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, surgery clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global skin ultrasound imaging systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. According to Longport Inc., each year more than 2.5 million people in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers. The cost of treatment ranges from US$ 20,000 to US$ 150,000 according to the wound type and severity of the ulcers. Hence, Longport Inc. has introduced a high resolution ultrasound known as EPISCAN, which produces images of about 40 microns. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in number of chronic wound surgeries due to obesity and fatigue among the young population due to unhealthy food habits especially in developing countries such as China, Australia, and India, are likely to propel the skin ultrasound imaging systems market in Asia Pacific. However, incidence of diabetes, obesity, and other chronic wound surgery diseases is rising in Asia Pacific due to increase in wound surgery, unhealthy food habits, and a large geriatric patient population. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective skin ultrasound imaging systems devices. These factors are projected to drive the skin ultrasound imaging systems market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025.

Key players operating in the global skin ultrasound imaging systems market include Atys medical, Cortex Technology ApS, Courage+Khazaka electronic GmbH, tpm taberna pro medicum GmbH, Longport Inc, and Temena Group among others.

