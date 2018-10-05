Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.13, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting from InDesign through batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, auto-preflighting, custom scripts integration and other time-saving options. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and enhances some advanced file naming options.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.13, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, printers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users of version 2. Output Factory is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode while, at this point, preserving its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future. The update also adds support for script labels when exporting InDesign documents as groups of several pages. The Script Label token lets users insert text from InDesign documents into variable output file names.

“I want to say how valuable and useful Output Factory has been for our company,” says Ed Saye, studio manager at Blue Sky Agency in Atlanta, Georgia. “The folks that use it are delighted to have a way to automate so much repetitive work in a consistent and organized way.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Export every n pages as a single PDF file

-Variable output file names

-Create PDF security presets

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.