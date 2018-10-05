Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is estimated to reach $7.04 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025. Aircraft lightning protection on airplanes is used to avoid delays and interruptions as well as reduce the significance of the strike. Lightning attaches to entry and exit points almost simultaneously, and most commonly strikes the nose, wingtips, engine cowlings, and tip of the vertical tail. Increasing adoption of composite structures in aircraft program is the primary factor to boost the global aircraft lightning market. Moreover, high acceptance from military, regional, and commercial aircrafts manufacturers due to aircraft protection, emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in Asia-Pacific region, and aviation guidelines and authorization standards about the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global aircraft lightning protection market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, fit, application, end-user, and geography. The aircraft type is sub-segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The fixed-wing aircraft segment is further sub-segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, business aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, fighter aircraft, light aircraft, military transport aircraft, and fighter jets. Rotary-wing aircraft is further divided into military helicopters, and civil helicopters. Linefit, and retrofit are the segmentations of fit segment. Application segment includes lightning detection & warning, lightning protection (expanded metal foils, static wicks, transient voltage suppressors), and test service. Furthermore, military, and civil are the bifurcations of end-user.

Based on geography, the global aircraft lightning protection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are LORD Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arconic, Wallner tooling/EXPAC, Lighting Diversion System, Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corp., Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Dexmet Corporation, GKD – GEBR. Kufferath AG, and Niles Expanded Metals & Plastic among others.

