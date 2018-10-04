Subscriber data management Market 2018 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

According to Market Research Future, subscriber data management market is segmented into solution, network type, organization, deployment type, applications, and region. Global subscriber data management market is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2023 growing with 15% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Subscriber data management provides companies with a new way to integrate the subscriber data which helps them to optimize their operational expenses and provide customers a better experience. A proper and effective subscriber data management solution reduces operating expenses, provide the facility for the operators to own their data schema, and provide integrated view of subscribers across all services among others. These factors are expected to drive the growth of subscriber data management market in the coming years.

Key drivers for the growth of subscriber data management market are increase in a number of mobile users and mobile devices, adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and IP systems, and increased subscribers demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies among others. Moreover, the need to reduce the network operational expense by leveraging high-per node capacity is also driving the market of subscriber data management. Furthermore, the scope of subscriber data management is expanding beyond the telecom sector for managing subscriber’s data across other domains. However, complex architecture and data privacy issues may restrain the market growth of subscriber data management.

Segmentation:

The subscriber data management market study aims at different segments such as solution, network type, deployment model, organization size, application, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By solution, the market is segmented into user data repository, identity repository, equipment identity register, and network congestion analysis.

By network type, the market is segmented into mobile network and fixed-line network.

By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small-medium enterprise, large enterprises.

By application, the market is segmented into home location register, home subscriber server, proxy solution, and revenue assurance

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key players:

The prominent players in the subscriber data management solution provider are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (US), Amdocs Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Computaris International Ltd (UK), ZTE Corporation (China), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), Procera Networks Inc. (US).

Regional analysis

The global market for subscriber data management is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of subscriber data management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America hold the largest market share for subscriber data management market due to early adoption of subscriber data management solutions and presence of considerable number of key players in this region. Asia-Pacific is the emerging, as well as the fastest growing market for the subscriber data management due to increasing number of subscribers as population in this region is increasing.

Intended Audience

Subscriber data management service providers

Telecom equipment providers

Cloud service providers

Communication service providers

Mobile network operators

Mobile virtual network enabler

Mobile virtual network operator

Government agencies

Research organizations

