Lingerie Market By Product (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Store Fronts), Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2024

BrandEssence Market Research has published a new report titled “Lingerie Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Product (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Store Fronts) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Lingerie market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Lingerie Industry:

Lingerie is a women’s clothing specifically include undergarments. Generally, material used for making lingerie’s are lightweight, stretchy, smooth for instance, silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon. Wearing a stylist and different shape lingerie is becoming a new fashion trend now days. There are different types of clothing comes under lingerie such as bra, panties, Shape Wear, sleepwear’s among others.

This report segment of global Lingerie market as follows:

Global Lingerie Market by Product,

Bra

knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel,

Online Stores

Store Fronts

Global Lingerie Market by Region

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest Of MEA



This global Lingerie market report covers top players like,

Jockey International Inc.

Hanes

Groupe Chantelle

LVMH

L Brands Inc.

MAS Holdings Limited

Ann Summers

Marks and Spencer

PV H Corporation

LISE CHARMEL

Maison Lejaby

Wolf Lingerie

Others

