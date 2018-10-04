Gluten-Free Products Market Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis, Share Forecast 2014- 2025

4 Oct 2018: Global Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to be driven by increasing number of celiac patients over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health disorders is expected to aggravate the global demand further over the forecast period. Advancements in manufacturing technology coupled with effective distribution channels are presumed to fuel global demand over the foreseeable future. Rapid urbanization along with an increase in disposable income is projected to bolster gluten-free products growth. Improvements in products taste & packaging coupled with growing number of private label gluten-free products are anticipated to augment global gluten-free products market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of essential nutrients such as iron, fiber, vitamin B12, zinc, phosphorus, calcium, folate, and niacin are presumed to affect global market growth negatively over the next seven years. The high end-user cost associated with gluten-free products coupled with increasing raw materials cost is anticipated to restrain global market over the forecast period. Lack of concrete medical evidence on the fact that gluten-free products are healthier than products containing gluten is also expected to obstruct global market growth. Gluten-free products differentiation is anticipated to be a key challenge for global market growth. On the basis of product type, gluten-free products are categorized as meat & poultry product, snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery, baking mix & flour. Bakery & confectionery formed the largest gluten-free products consumer market owing to increasing global bakery trade and an increasing number of bakeries and bakery products particularly in Europe and North America. This is projected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Baking mix & flour is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing bakery market Asia Pacific and Latin American region. Meat & poultry products are presumed to be second fastest growing segment behind bakery & confectionery over the next seven years owing to mature global meat & poultry market. Breakfast cereals and snacks market segment are still at its nascent stage and is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global gluten-free products market owing to increasing number of celiac patients coupled with growing product demand in the region followed by Europe. This is expected to continue over the forecast period. U.S. is anticipated to be largest consumer market owing to mature market and increasing gluten-free products demand in the region. Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future owing to increasing consumer demand in countries such as UK, France, Germany, and Russia. Asia Pacific is presumed to witness steady growth over the next seven years owing to rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income. Growth in Asia Pacific region is not anticipated to be significant owing to lack of adequate distribution channels and consumer awareness regarding the need of gluten-free products and celiac disorders. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness average growth owing to lesser gluten-products demand in the region.

Key players operating in gluten-free products market include Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Domino’s Pizza Inc., and Kellogg Company. Other players operating in the market include Hero Group AG, Glutamel, Big Oz Industries Ltd and H J Heinz Company. Innovative new product development coupled with improved distribution channels is expected to be key strategy followed by industry participants over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for gluten-free products and growing global presence is projected to be major strategies followed by key players over the next seven years. Innovative product labelling and packaging are anticipated to increase the market presence of industry players. Innovative product marketing coupled with effective use of social media and print media platforms are expected to increase market share of industry participants.

